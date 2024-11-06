Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) : This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


