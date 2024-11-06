We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) : This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.