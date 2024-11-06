See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Swedbank AB (SWDBY) - free report >>
SUMCO (SUOPY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Swedbank AB (SWDBY) - free report >>
SUMCO (SUOPY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR - Free Report) : This real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus
Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
Clipper Realty Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Clipper Realty Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%.
Swedbank AB Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swedbank AB dividend-yield-ttm | Swedbank AB Quote
Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) : This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
SUMCO Price and Consensus
SUMCO price-consensus-chart | SUMCO Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.
SUMCO Dividend Yield (TTM)
SUMCO dividend-yield-ttm | SUMCO Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.