Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.
Harrow, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harrow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harrow, Inc. Quote
Harrow’s shares gained 108.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Harrow, Inc. Price
Harrow, Inc. price | Harrow, Inc. Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Orla’ shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price
Orla Mining Ltd. price | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
Swedbank’s shares gained 4.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Swedbank AB Price
Swedbank AB price | Swedbank AB Quote
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.