Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Harrow, Inc. (HROW - Free Report) : This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Harrow’s shares gained 108.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Orla’ shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank’s shares gained 4.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

