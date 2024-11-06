See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01, compared with 36.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) : This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Sumco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76, compared with 23.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
CrossFirst has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
