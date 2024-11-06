Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This Chinese e-commerce giant carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.01, compared with 36.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Sumco Corporation (SUOPY - Free Report) : This maker of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

SUMCO Price and Consensus

SUMCO Price and Consensus

SUMCO price-consensus-chart | SUMCO Quote

Sumco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76, compared with 23.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SUMCO PE Ratio (TTM)

SUMCO PE Ratio (TTM)

SUMCO pe-ratio-ttm | SUMCO Quote

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Quote

CrossFirst has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

SUMCO (SUOPY) - free report >>

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB) - free report >>

Published in

retail