Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) : This customer engagement platform solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Twilio has a PEG ratio of 0.59 compared with 44.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) : This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

