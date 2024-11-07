See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) : This Japanese restaurant chain has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote
Kura Sushi’s shares gained 78.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Price
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. price | Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Quote
Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR - Free Report) : This home warranties company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Frontdoor Inc. Price and Consensus
Frontdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontdoor Inc. Quote
Frontdoor’ shares gained 28.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Frontdoor Inc. Price
Frontdoor Inc. price | Frontdoor Inc. Quote
LivaNova PLC (LIVN - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.
LivaNova PLC Price and Consensus
LivaNova PLC price-consensus-chart | LivaNova PLC Quote
LivaNova’s shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
LivaNova PLC Price
LivaNova PLC price | LivaNova PLC Quote
