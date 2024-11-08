Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


