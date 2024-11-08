We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
CorMedix Inc. (CRMD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus
CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) : This connectivity solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.