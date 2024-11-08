We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Hershey (HSY)
Reporting lackluster third quarter results on Thursday, there could be more downside risk ahead for Hershey’s (HSY - Free Report) stock.
To that point, the iconic chocolate manufacturer had already seen a decline in its earnings estimate revisions with HSY landing a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.
Hershey’s Dismal Q3 Results
Attributed to what it called a challenging consumer environment, Hershey’s Q3 sales of $2.98 billion dipped 1% from the comparative period and missed estimates of $3.07 billion by 3%.
Lower sales volumes curtailed Hershey’s profit with Q3 EPS of $2.34 dipping 10% from a year ago and missing expectations of $2.50 per share by 6%.
Furthermore, Hershey previously missed Q2 earnings and sales estimates in August with surprises of -12% and -10% respectively.
High Cocoa Prices
Causing more concern was Hershey’s acknowledgment that historically high cocoa prices are weighing on its operating efficiency as well. As the prime ingredient in producing chocolate, cocoa prices are still toward the high end of its 50-year range at over $7,000 per ton.
Declining EPS Estimates
Leading to the strong sell rating for Hershey’s stock, EPS estimates for fiscal 2024 and FY25 have continued to decline over the last 90 days. Unfortunately, the trend of declining earnings estimate revisions will likely continue as Hershey’s full-year FY24 EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.10 came in below the current Zacks Consensus of $9.39 per share.
Bottom Line
For now, it could be best to avoid Hershey’s stock as weaker snacking demand and high cocoa prices are starting to weigh on North America’s largest chocolate producer.
Hershey’s stock is now down -7% year to date and has dropped -25% in the last three years. Correlating with such, it’s noteworthy that Hershey’s Zacks Food-Confectionary Industry is currently in the bottom 5% of over 250 Zacks industries.