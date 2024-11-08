Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Sappi Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sappi Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sappi Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | ENGIE - Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) - free report >>

Published in

finance