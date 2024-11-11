We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus
Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus
Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Price and Consensus
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Quote
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Aluminum Company Price and Consensus
Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This digital advertising platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin Corporation Price and Consensus
AppLovin Corporation price-consensus-chart | AppLovin Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.