New Strong Buy Stocks for November 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This digital advertising platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


