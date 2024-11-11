Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.(WWW - Free Report) : This apparel and footwear company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

