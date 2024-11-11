See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc.(WWW - Free Report) : This apparel and footwear company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
