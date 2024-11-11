See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.95 compared with 51.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.24 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.