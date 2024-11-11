Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Pitney Bowes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.95 compared with 51.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pitney Bowes Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Kinross Gold Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.24 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Kinross Gold Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) - free report >>

Published in

transportation