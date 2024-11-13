Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

Grupo Financiero Galicia's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.      

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus

New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote

New Gold's shares gained 36.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

New Gold Inc. Price

New Gold Inc. Price

New Gold Inc. price | New Gold Inc. Quote

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW - Free Report) : This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote

Bowhead Specialty's shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW) - free report >>

Published in

finance