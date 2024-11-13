See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
New Gold Inc. (NGD) - free report >>
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Grupo Financiero Galicia's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
New Gold's shares gained 36.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
New Gold Inc. Price
New Gold Inc. price | New Gold Inc. Quote
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW - Free Report) : This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote
Bowhead Specialty's shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.