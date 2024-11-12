See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.06 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
