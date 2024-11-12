Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.83 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.06 compared with 24.27 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


