Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% the last 60 days.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gold Fields Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

