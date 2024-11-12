See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
