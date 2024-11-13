Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This live-streaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global Inc.(PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

