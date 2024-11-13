We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
UBS Group AG Price and Consensus
UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.
Kingstone Companies, Inc Price and Consensus
Kingstone Companies, Inc price-consensus-chart | Kingstone Companies, Inc Quote
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This live-streaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Payoneer Global Inc.(PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global Inc. Price and Consensus
Payoneer Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | Payoneer Global Inc. Quote
Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Toast, Inc. Price and Consensus
Toast, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toast, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.