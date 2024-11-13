See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:
Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Toast's shares gained 59.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) : This cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Fortinet's shares gained 36.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Payoneer Global's shares gained 54.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
