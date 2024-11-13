Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:

Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Toast's shares gained 59.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT - Free Report) : This cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.        

Fortinet's shares gained 36.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO - Free Report) : This financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Payoneer Global's shares gained 54.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

