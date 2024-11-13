See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13:
UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) : This financial holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.
UBS Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 22.52 compared with 24.30 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36% over the last 60 days.
Kingstone Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.04 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This live-streaming company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
HUYA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.56 compared with 65.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
