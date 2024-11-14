See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This video software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo's shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi's shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Five9, Inc. (FIVN - Free Report) : This intelligent cloud software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.
Five9's shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
