Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 14th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This digital media and marketing solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
