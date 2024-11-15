Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) : This space-based cellular broadband network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

AST SpaceMobile's shares gained 565.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.         

Applied Digital's shares gained 71.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

P10's shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

