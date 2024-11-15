See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) : This space-based cellular broadband network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
AST SpaceMobile's shares gained 565.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.
Applied Digital's shares gained 71.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
P10's shares gained 19.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
