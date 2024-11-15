Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.85 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Federated Hermes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

Raymond James Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.91 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - free report >>

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) - free report >>

Published in

finance