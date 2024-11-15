See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.85 compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.91 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
