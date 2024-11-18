See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>
Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:
Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD - Free Report) : This cloud-based software applications provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote
Upland Software has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.09 compared with 45.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Upland Software, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Upland Software, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Upland Software, Inc. Quote
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 16.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36 compared with 23.77 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.