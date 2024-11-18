See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.
CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
