Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) : This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

