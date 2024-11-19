Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY - Free Report) : This tobacco company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM - Free Report) : This Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This content collaboration platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

