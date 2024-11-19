See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) - free report >>
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus
Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 3.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pitney Bowes Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pitney Bowes Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.89 compared with 1.92 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
Five9, Inc. (FIVN - Free Report) : This intelligent cloud software provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Five9, Inc. Price and Consensus
Five9, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Five9, Inc. Quote
Five9 has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Five9, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Five9, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Five9, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.