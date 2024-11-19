Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Victory Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Dropbox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.96 compared with 49.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dropbox, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dropbox, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dropbox, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) - free report >>

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - free report >>

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) - free report >>

Published in

construction