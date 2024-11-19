See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.39 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.90 compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.96 compared with 49.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
