New Strong Buy Stocks for November 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) : This aerospace and defense company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Amer Sports, Inc. (AS - Free Report) : This sportswear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.