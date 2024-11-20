See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Brookfield Asset Management's shares gained 39.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Shopify's shares gained 37.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B
