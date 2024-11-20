Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Asset Management's shares gained 39.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) : This commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.        

Shopify's shares gained 37.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

