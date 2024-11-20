Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.0%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

