Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 20:

Interface, Inc. (TILE - Free Report) : This modular carpet products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Interface has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.27 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 9.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.33 compared with 12.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

