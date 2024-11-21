Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB - Free Report) : This rail equipment and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This nutrition products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This building systems solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


