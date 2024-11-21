We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amphenol Corporation (APH - Free Report) : This electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB - Free Report) : This rail equipment and services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR - Free Report) : This nutrition products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This building systems solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.