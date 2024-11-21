See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 21st
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Alpine Income Property has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI - Free Report) : This building systems solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.41 compared with 25.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
