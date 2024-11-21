Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 21:

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% the last 60 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) - free report >>

Published in

finance