See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) - free report >>
Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Advantest Corp. (ATEYY) - free report >>
Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
4 Indicators to Keep on Top of Recession Worry
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, says there are 4 ways to watch for a U.S. recession.
He’s here with us now to explain.
1. What are the 4 ways?
2. These are tracked on the FRED website, correct?
3. You’ve written that there are three ways to interpret these indicators, What are those ways?
4. What are these indicators saying about a “soft landing” in our economy for next year?
5. What about those still worried about a surprise recession next year?
6. Is there fading optimism beginning to emerge for more rate cuts?
7. What impact do you see Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency having either to the economy or the markets
8. What’s your outlook for global growth for next year?
9. Might there be any wild cards lurking in the shadows that would alter your outlook?
10. A number of top STRONG BUY large cap stock picks continue to be
produced. Among them, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) , Advantest (ATEYY - Free Report) , and Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on U.S. recession indicators and the economy.
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.