Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services network provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.78 compared with 24.65 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
StoneX Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StoneX Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.35 compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
Artisan Partners Asset Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.43 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote
