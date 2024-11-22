Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

