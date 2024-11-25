Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL - Free Report) : This children's publishing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Inc. (XPER - Free Report) : This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


