Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell's shares gained 50.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Donegal Group's shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Colony Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Colony Bankcorp's shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
