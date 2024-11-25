Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom-engineered solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Powell Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Powell's shares gained 50.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Powell Industries, Inc. Price

Powell Industries, Inc. Price

Powell Industries, Inc. price | Powell Industries, Inc. Quote

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days. 

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

Donegal Group's shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Donegal Group, Inc. Price

Donegal Group, Inc. Price

Donegal Group, Inc. price | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Colony Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote

Colony Bankcorp's shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. price | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) - free report >>

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) - free report >>

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) - free report >>

Published in

finance