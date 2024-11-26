We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) : This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.