New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) : This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


