See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vistra Corp. (VST) - free report >>
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
monday.com's shares gained 14.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
monday.com Ltd. Price
monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Futu Holdings' shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) : This integrated retail electricity and power generation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra Corp. Price and Consensus
Vistra Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote
Vistra's shares gained 82.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Vistra Corp. Price
Vistra Corp. price | Vistra Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.