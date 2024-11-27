Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Xperi Inc. (XPER - Free Report) : This consumer and entertainment technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) : This company which provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


