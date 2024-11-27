Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) : This apparel retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN - Free Report) : This retirement services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 21.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Published in

retail