New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Makita Corporation (MKTAY - Free Report) : This tools and equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) : This hotel franchising company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) : This defense systems provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


