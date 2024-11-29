We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Makita Corporation (MKTAY - Free Report) : This tools and equipment manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) : This hotel franchising company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS - Free Report) : This defense systems provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.