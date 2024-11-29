Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.

Mach Natural Resources LP Price and Consensus

Mach Natural Resources LP Price and Consensus

Mach Natural Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Mach Natural Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mach Natural Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mach Natural Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote

