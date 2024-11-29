See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% the last 60 days.
Mach Natural Resources LP Price and Consensus
Mach Natural Resources LP price-consensus-chart | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Mach Natural Resources LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mach Natural Resources LP dividend-yield-ttm | Mach Natural Resources LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.