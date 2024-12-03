Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

Toast's shares gained 81.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.  

monday.com's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.    

Northern Trust's shares gained 24.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


