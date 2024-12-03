See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) - free report >>
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) - free report >>
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:
Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.
Toast, Inc. Price and Consensus
Toast, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toast, Inc. Quote
Toast's shares gained 81.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Toast, Inc. Price
Toast, Inc. price | Toast, Inc. Quote
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus
monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote
monday.com's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
monday.com Ltd. Price
monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote
Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus
Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
Northern Trust's shares gained 24.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Northern Trust Corporation Price
Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.