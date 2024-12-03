Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Embecta Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Embecta Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Embecta Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) - free report >>

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance