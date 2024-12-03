Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) : This transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This corn processing and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days

Ingredionhas a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 2.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top-ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


