Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Marex Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus
PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote
PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.39 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote
Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.48 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.