Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

Marex Group plc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.01 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

PCB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.39 compared with 19.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

PCB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.48 compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance