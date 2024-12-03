Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

PCB Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | PCB Bancorp Quote

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Marex Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marex Group PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Marex Group PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) - free report >>

PCB Bancorp (PCB) - free report >>

Published in

finance