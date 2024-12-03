See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
